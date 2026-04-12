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Torches against Orbán: Magyar wants to “liberate” Hungary
Hungarian opposition leader Péter Magyar has delivered a furious campaign finale. Tens of thousands of Hungarians heeded his call on Saturday to gather in the former Orbán stronghold of Debrecen—creating spectacular scenes. The long-time head of government, however, indicated while casting his vote that he intended to “respect” the election.
“Tomorrow we will defeat the ruling party and free our beautiful homeland from everything that has been poisoned by Fidesz’s rule—corruption, lies, and impoverishment,” declared the conservative Magyar combatively.
“Many millions of Hungarians will vote tomorrow for a European, functional, humane, free, and independent Hungary,” said Orbán’s challenger Magyar on University Square in Debrecen on the eve of the parliamentary election. Magyar also emphasized: “Our place is in Europe.” In polls, TISZA is clearly ahead of Fidesz.
Spectacular sea of lights against Orbán
But voting Orbán out is only the first step. The next step would be to create a humane, European, free Hungary. The TISZA government would be a government of peace, would not send Hungarian soldiers or weapons into international conflicts, and would not vote for conscription. Orbán should not have been given the authority to abolish the rule of law and openly represent Russian interests, Magyar criticized.
Above all, the anti-Russia rhetoric resonated with many voters. Tens of thousands of Hungarians formed a spectacular sea of lights at the campaign’s conclusion—chanting “Russia out” over and over.
Orbán himself called his supporters to Buda Castle Hill on Saturday evening and once again attempted to portray Magyar as a warmonger. He argued that the election was about whether Hungary would slide into war and have the country plundered. The election would also decide whether a nationalist or pro-Ukrainian government would be formed. The prime minister criticized Ukraine for its “oil blockade” and emphasized that his “Christian government” had helped Ukraine a great deal.
The autocrat also complained about the “extent of unprecedented foreign interference.” This drew particular head-shaking among political scientists, as he himself has received intense support from the U.S. and Russia in recent days. U.S. Vice President JD Vance traveled to Hungary specifically to intervene in the Hungarian election campaign.
Orbán says he will “respect” the result
The vote is considered the most important electoral decision since the democratic transition of 1989–90. Its outcome will determine whether Prime Minister Orbán loses power.
During his 16 years in office, the right-wing populist has established a semi-authoritarian state, steered his country onto a collision course with the EU, and allied himself with Russia and the Trump administration. Approximately eight million citizens are eligible to vote. Polling stations open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. There are no exit polls or projections. Meaningful partial results are expected late Sunday evening.
According to Hungarian media, voter turnout on Sunday had already reached more than 16 percent by 9 a.m.—an all-time record. Both candidates have already cast their ballots at different polling stations in Budapest. “I am here to win,” Orbán declared. At the same time, he hinted that he would accept a possible election defeat: “The people’s decision must be respected.”
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