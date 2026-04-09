Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Now in the Top 100

Lilli Tagger advances to the quarterfinals in Linz

Nachrichten
09.04.2026 12:04
Lilli Tagger is thrilling tennis fans in Austria! The 18-year-old is in the quarterfinals.
Lilli Tagger is thrilling tennis fans in Austria! The 18-year-old is in the quarterfinals.(Bild: Upper Austria Ladies/Alex Scheuber)
Porträt von krone Sport
Von krone Sport

Austria’s young tennis star Lilli Tagger continues to impress at the WTA 500 tournament in Linz and has already reached the quarterfinals. As a result, the 18-year-old will enter the top 100 of the world rankings for the first time. In the round of 16 on Thursday, the East Tyrolean defeated third-seeded Russian Lyudmila Samsonova 6-2, 7-6(11). In the next round, she will face either Russian Anastasia Potapova, who has been playing for Austria for several months, or German Tamara Korpatsch.

0 Kommentare

In addition, with this victory, she has secured a spot in the main draw of the French Open—her Grand Slam debut, having won the junior title there last year.

Lilli Tagger
Lilli Tagger(Bild: GEPA)

Against world No. 21 Samsonova, Tagger got off to a perfect start with a break and a flawless opening game. The break to make it 5-2 sealed the deal in the first set, which she closed out by converting her second set point after 38 minutes. In the second set as well, Tagger was the better player for much of the match in the sold-out arena, and it didn’t take long for her to secure her first break at 2-1. After that, the teenager held her serve with great confidence, while Samsonova found herself in trouble on her own serve several times but managed to save herself each time.

(Bild: Kronen Zeitung)

You can download the new Sportkrone app from the Google Play Store here.
You can download the new Sportkrone app via the Apple Store here.

Here are the match stats:

Thriller in the tiebreak
Ironically, while serving for the match, Tagger conceded the first break at 5-5. Shortly after, she fended off four set points from the Russian on her own serve. Tagger fought her way into the tiebreak, which turned into a nerve-wracking battle. Samsonova squandered several more chances to level the set, while Tagger initially failed to convert three match points of her own, but ultimately sealed the much-celebrated victory on her next opportunity after 2 hours and 2 minutes of play.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
09.04.2026 12:04
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Impressum & Pflichtinformationen krone.at
Offenlegung Kronen Zeitung (Printausgabe)
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf