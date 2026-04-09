Now in the Top 100
Lilli Tagger advances to the quarterfinals in Linz
Austria’s young tennis star Lilli Tagger continues to impress at the WTA 500 tournament in Linz and has already reached the quarterfinals. As a result, the 18-year-old will enter the top 100 of the world rankings for the first time. In the round of 16 on Thursday, the East Tyrolean defeated third-seeded Russian Lyudmila Samsonova 6-2, 7-6(11). In the next round, she will face either Russian Anastasia Potapova, who has been playing for Austria for several months, or German Tamara Korpatsch.
In addition, with this victory, she has secured a spot in the main draw of the French Open—her Grand Slam debut, having won the junior title there last year.
Against world No. 21 Samsonova, Tagger got off to a perfect start with a break and a flawless opening game. The break to make it 5-2 sealed the deal in the first set, which she closed out by converting her second set point after 38 minutes. In the second set as well, Tagger was the better player for much of the match in the sold-out arena, and it didn’t take long for her to secure her first break at 2-1. After that, the teenager held her serve with great confidence, while Samsonova found herself in trouble on her own serve several times but managed to save herself each time.
Here are the match stats:
Thriller in the tiebreak
Ironically, while serving for the match, Tagger conceded the first break at 5-5. Shortly after, she fended off four set points from the Russian on her own serve. Tagger fought her way into the tiebreak, which turned into a nerve-wracking battle. Samsonova squandered several more chances to level the set, while Tagger initially failed to convert three match points of her own, but ultimately sealed the much-celebrated victory on her next opportunity after 2 hours and 2 minutes of play.
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