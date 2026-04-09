Lilli Tagger advances to the quarterfinals in Linz

Against world No. 21 Samsonova, Tagger got off to a perfect start with a break and a flawless opening game. The break to make it 5-2 sealed the deal in the first set, which she closed out by converting her second set point after 38 minutes. In the second set as well, Tagger was the better player for much of the match in the sold-out arena, and it didn’t take long for her to secure her first break at 2-1. After that, the teenager held her serve with great confidence, while Samsonova found herself in trouble on her own serve several times but managed to save herself each time.