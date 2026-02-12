Twelfth precious metal
LIVE: Luge relay team races toward the next medal
Austria's lugers concluded the Olympic Games in Cortina with their fourth medal in the fifth and final competition in their sport. Lisa Schulte, Thomas Steu/Wolfgang Kindl, Jonas Müller, Selina Egle/Lara Kipp won silver in the team relay on Thursday.
Gold went to Germany with a 0.542-second lead, bronze to Italy. Austria's Olympic team now has twelve medals (3-6-3) after six days of competition at the Winter Games.
Lisa Schulte was the only one of the ÖOC starters in the relay at these Games who had not yet won a medal. It was already clear when Egle/Kipp crossed the finish line that she would be taking one home in the team competition. The Austrians were more than five tenths of a second ahead of the Latvians, who ultimately finished fourth, and more than three tenths ahead of the Italians, who finished behind them.
But there was no stopping Germany. The favored team, consisting of Julia Taubitz, Tobias Wendl/Tobias Arlt, Max Langenhan, and Dajana Eitberger/Magdalena Matschina, won Olympic gold in the team relay for the fourth time in the fourth edition of the event. Taubitz and Langenhan had already triumphed in the individual races in the new "Eugenio Monti" ice channel.
Medal streak continues
Austria went into the competition as the leader in the relay World Cup. The ÖOC sextet made no major mistakes and was rewarded. Steu/Kindl are now leaving Cortina with two silver medals, as is former world champion Müller. Egle/Kipp won bronze in the doubles on Wednesday. "Four medals are just great. In five competitions, you have to do that first," explained Austrian Luge Federation President Markus Prock on ORF.
Austria had previously only won four medals in luge at the Winter Games in 1992 in Albertville. At that time, however, there were only three events – this time, thanks to the newly added women's doubles event, there were five for the first time. In the team relay, it was the third medal in a row. In 2018, Austria won bronze in the event, which had been introduced four years earlier, and in 2022, it won silver.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.