LIVE: Luge relay team races toward the next medal

Lisa Schulte was the only one of the ÖOC starters in the relay at these Games who had not yet won a medal. It was already clear when Egle/Kipp crossed the finish line that she would be taking one home in the team competition. The Austrians were more than five tenths of a second ahead of the Latvians, who ultimately finished fourth, and more than three tenths ahead of the Italians, who finished behind them.