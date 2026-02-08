Defense wins the day
Patriots defeated! Seahawks win Super Bowl
The Seattle Seahawks have won the 60th Super Bowl. The defense in particular was the key to success for much of the game. In the end, they won 29-13 over the New England Patriots, whose offense, led by quarterback Drake Maye, only showed its potential in the final minutes of the game.
The start of the game was marked by strong defensive lines, which posed major challenges for quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Drake Maye for a long time. The Seahawks were able to take the lead with several field goals, while the Patriots had to go without points for a long time.
In the final stages, the offensive players were also able to show what they were capable of. The Seahawks were in control of the game throughout this phase and also benefited from a bad decision by the young Patriots quarterback. In the end, the Seahawks celebrated their second Super Bowl victory.
The halftime show:
The halftime show featuring superstar Bad Bunny had been eagerly anticipated in the run-up to the Super Bowl. The Puerto Rican artist is a thorn in the side of US President Donald Trump and his entourage and a declared adversary. In the current heated atmosphere in the US, the performance therefore takes on special significance.
At the Grammy Awards, the 31-year-old had already used the stage to speak out against the brutal US immigration policy in his acceptance speech and had called for "love instead of hate." It was also a clear sign against the controversial ICE agency, which recently caused a stir and horror with its brutal actions in Minneapolis.
His performance in the halftime show was also marked by a message of diversity and solidarity. "Love is stronger than hate" was once again the defining theme. In the end, the performance was characterized by an elaborate and colorful stage, lively melodies, and the occasional – more or less veiled – dig at the Trump administration's policies.
Extensive program before the game
Before kickoff, the traditional opening show took place, featuring musical highlights from the well-known US punk rock band Green Day, among others.
Pictures of the teams:
Pictures of the fans:
The NFL season finale was also watched in Austria:
More coming soon...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
