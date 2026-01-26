Skidded off the piste
14-year-old dies in skiing accident on Feuerkogel
A terrible accident occurred on Monday morning on the Feuerkogel in Upper Austria: a 14-year-old Czech boy veered off the piste and fell seven meters down a scree slope. First responders tried to resuscitate the boy for an hour, but ultimately had to give up.
The trip of a group of 20 holidaymakers from Czechia, which included a 14-year-old boy and his father, ended in tragedy. The teenager veered off the piste at around 10 a.m. on Monday at the end of the Gruber family run in what is actually a flatter area.
"The boy fell about seven meters over rocks and trees. The problem is that there is currently no snow next to the slopes to cushion such a serious accident," explains Bernhard Magritzer, head of the Gmunden Alpine Police, in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.
Head injuries too severe
It is still unclear exactly how the accident happened. Rescuers tried everything to save the boy, performing CPR at the edge of the slope for an hour – but unfortunately to no avail. The head injuries sustained by the boy, who was wearing a helmet, were too severe. After the accident, the father immediately got into his car to personally tell the boy's mother, who had stayed behind in Czechia, about the tragedy.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
