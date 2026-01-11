Mikl-Leitner now demands millions back from Vienna

Blue-yellow pillar in Vienna

"Our compatriots generate around 20 billion euros in gross value added in Vienna. Their work generates 220 million euros in municipal tax revenue for the city of Vienna. This makes them real contributors to Vienna's economy. These revenues benefit Vienna – while Lower Austria pays for the livelihoods of these hard-working people and finances kindergartens, schools, roads, and the entire regional infrastructure," said the governor. "It is therefore incomprehensible that Lower Austrian patients in Viennese hospitals have their agreed surgery appointments canceled for months on end. That they are turned away and thus treated worse than foreign citizens with a Viennese registration form, even if they have never paid into the system. I demand fair treatment for our Lower Austrian compatriots."

Mikl-Leinter: "This cannot be right."

According to the state leader, the guest patient regulation continues to function without complaint in other federal states. "Vienna has abandoned a joint approach that has worked well for decades – at the expense of our fellow citizens. That cannot be right. We are taking legal action on behalf of a rejected patient to set an example. Politically, we will continue talks with Vienna so that we can find our way back to the common path as quickly as possible," Mikl-Leitner concluded. Lower Austria will continue to take all political and legal steps to ensure that the agreed service is provided.