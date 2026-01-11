Lisa Eder narrowly misses victory in Ljubno!

Eder: "It'll happen eventually"

Prevc thus overtook Norway's Maren Lundby in the all-time list of World Cup winners. However, she still has a long way to go to catch up with all-time leader Sara Takanashi (63 wins). Eder was unable to make her debut in the winners' list as she had hoped, but she took it bravely. "It was a long day with constant gusts of wind. It wasn't easy to be in the lead at the top, but I did a good job on the second jump. One point is bitter once again, but it will come eventually," said the 24-year-old, who further consolidated her third place overall.