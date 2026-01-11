Women's ski jumping
Lisa Eder narrowly misses victory in Ljubno!
Lisa Eder narrowly missed out on her first victory again on Sunday at the Ski Jumping World Cup in Ljubno!
The Salzburg native, who was in the lead after the first round, was beaten by just one point in the final after a 92-meter jump by serial winner Nika Prevc. Prevc finished ahead of Eder for the fourth time in a row – for the 20-year-old Slovenian, it was her 31st World Cup victory after her home double. Third place went to Germany's Katharina Schmid.
Julia Mühlbacher finished eleventh after a 91-meter jump with 82.5 meters in the second round. The competition was marked by highly variable wind conditions, with the first round alone lasting more than an hour. Meghann Wadsak scored points again in 25th place, while Hannah Wiegele and Chiara Kreuzer, who also qualified, missed out on the top 30 final.
The result:
Eder: "It'll happen eventually"
Prevc thus overtook Norway's Maren Lundby in the all-time list of World Cup winners. However, she still has a long way to go to catch up with all-time leader Sara Takanashi (63 wins). Eder was unable to make her debut in the winners' list as she had hoped, but she took it bravely. "It was a long day with constant gusts of wind. It wasn't easy to be in the lead at the top, but I did a good job on the second jump. One point is bitter once again, but it will come eventually," said the 24-year-old, who further consolidated her third place overall.
The World Cup circus now flies to Asia, where competitions in Zhangjiakou (CHN) and then in Zao and Sapporo (JPN) are on the agenda. ÖSV head coach Thomas Diethart is confident: "Lisa was very close, we are happy. We are traveling to Asia with a good feeling, especially as far as Lisa is concerned. She can annoy Nika."
