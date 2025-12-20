Carinthia's SPÖ leader
“I’ll be sure to tell Lercher and Doskozil that”
He is facing a difficult task: the new head of the Carinthian SPÖ, Daniel Fellner, is to defend the position of governor in the south in two years' time. The "Krone" spoke to the soon-to-be 49-year-old about asylum, budget discipline, internal party rifts and how the SPÖ intends to rise from obscurity.
"Krone": The SPÖ's poll ratings are plummeting. What is the reason for this, does it have to do with government participation or is it general dissatisfaction?
Daniel Fellner: There is a high level of dissatisfaction with politics in general in society. And we are partly responsible for the fact that people have the feeling that we are not listening or that we are not taking their concerns seriously. And there have certainly been enough examples of this in the last ten years. The most prominent is definitely the issue of asylum. A recent survey of party members in Carinthia clearly showed that changes towards a stricter asylum policy are desired. We have let people down a bit and not taken their fears seriously. And probably even worse in some cases, we told them: "It's wrong to think that way."
