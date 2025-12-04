Unbeatable! Odermatt wins Beaver Creek downhill

Odermatt celebrated the fifth downhill victory of his career, and it was the 48th success overall for the Swiss racer, who has set the tone in the overall World Cup for years. "I'm very happy with the victory, the feeling was very good," Odermatt told ORF in the finish area. The skis had fitted perfectly "and when you can feel that, little can happen. You can ski actively, not that the steep slope is skiing with you, that makes a big difference". It's cool when you win the season opener in three disciplines, "you can see that everything fits."