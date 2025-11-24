Asylum decisions trigger small “mass migration”

First-hand explanations - and they sound clear

Why this is the case has been discussed for a long time. But the answers from those affected themselves are surprisingly open. A recently published AMS study contains interviews with Syrian refugees who clearly explain their choice of place of residence. One man puts it like this: "Services and financial support are better in Vienna than in other federal states. But I find other federal states nicer than Vienna." Another interviewee simply explained that he had moved to Vienna because of his subsidiary status, "because the financial support is better there". The combination of the density of courses, infrastructural offers and a larger community is another factor. However, only the new ÖIF figures make it clear how strongly these motives are reflected in actual behavior.