Salzburg lose in the last second against WSG
A bitter afternoon for the Bulls. After taking a 2-0 lead, WSG Tirol turned the game around and won 3-2 away against the league leaders from Salzburg. This gives Rapid the opportunity to take the lead in the table again against GAK.
WSG, with the same starting eleven for the third time in a row, started ambitiously, buoyed by their recent narrow defeats against Salzburg. However, the home side caught the Tyroleans off guard following a free-kick, with Yeo heading in from close range to make it 1-0. The visitors remained true to their pressing-oriented approach and promptly had a shot saved by Frederiksen from outside the net (14').
Schlager makes two saves
After around half an hour, Salzburg goalkeeper Alexander Schlager had to make two saves in quick succession from a Lawrence header and a Frederiksen low shot; his team had neutralized WSG's pressure and dominated possession. Yeo almost made it 2:0 after a bad mistake by WSG keeper Adam Stejskal, but flicked the ball past the open goal (32').
Salzburg missed chances, WSG kept at it
A little later, however, the time had come, Yeo overcame the WSG defense with a beautiful pass and Baidoo bent the ball into the net with his knee. The visitors were not impressed by this either, and soon after the restart only a fine Schlager save from Lawrence prevented them from scoring the equalizer (47'). The goal then came just at a time when Salzburg seemed to have the situation better under control: Baden Frederiksen gave Jannick Schuster the "Gurkerl" and hit a low shot into the far corner from a few meters out.
3:0 missed
Before that, Salzburg had missed the 3:0 when Baidoo lost the ball solo in the penalty area and Yorbe Vertessen's direct pass fell to Stejskal (62'). With the score at 1-2, substitute Mads Bidstrup missed the target (69') and Yeo tapped against the inside of the bar (72'). A nap by the Bullen defense after a free kick finally brought the equalizer: Lawrence lifted the ball over Schlager to make it 2:2.
Müller confident from the spot
In the final stages, a well-disposed Stejskal first held on to the point several times, then Müller made his grand entrance. After a foul by Soumaila Diabate on Lawrence, he gave Schlager no chance from the spot.
Bundesliga (14th round)
Red Bull Salzburg - WSG Tirol 2:3 (2:0)
Wals-Siezenheim, Red Bull Arena, 6,123, SR Untergasser
Goals: 1:0 (11.) Yeo 2:0 (37.) Baidoo 2:1 (64.) Baden Frederiksen 2:2 (74.) Lawrence 2:3 (96.) Müller (foul penalty)
Salzburg: Schlager - Lainer, Schuster, Rasmussen, Terzic - Yeo (78. Kitano), Diabate, Kjaergaard - Baidoo (61. Bischoff), Vertessen (78. Ratkov), Alajbegovic (61. Bidstrup)
WSG: Stejskal - Boras, Lawrence, Kubatta - Naschberger, Taferner, Müller, Böckle - Baden Frederiksen (86. Hinterseer), Sabitzer (60. Ola-Adebomi), Wels (86. Vötter)
Yellow-red card: Taferner (87th/repeated foul)
Yellow cards: Alajbegovic, Schlager, Diabate or Müller, Baden Frederiksen, Böckle, Taferner
