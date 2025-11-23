Preserves World Championship chances
Norris botches start! Verstappen wins in Vegas
Max Verstappen has won the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver benefited from a major mistake by Lando Norris at the start. However, the Briton then proved his morale and secured second place. Apart from the start, the McLaren driver's performance was almost world-class. Verstappen preserves his (small) title chances with his victory. Oscar Piastri, on the other hand, was once again unable to keep up with the front runners - thanks to a penalty against Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli, he still managed to finish fourth. George Russell finished third in the Mercedes.
McLaren driver Lando Norris extended his championship lead with a second place at the Formula 1 floodlit spectacle in Las Vegas. The commanding victory by Red Bull star Max Verstappen on Saturday (local time) in the Nevada desert increased the championship leader's lead over team-mate Piastri, who finished fourth, to a comfortable 30 points with two race weekends to go before the end of the season. Verstappen kept his minimal chances of winning the world championship alive.
Mercedes driver George Russell completed the podium on the legendary strip in third place. While Norris leaves the gambling metropolis with a bigger cushion on his closest rival and is getting ever closer to fulfilling his dream, defending champion Verstappen reduced his deficit to 42 points with his 69th Grand Prix victory. However, ideally there are only 58 points up for grabs. The season continues with a sprint weekend in Qatar, where Norris could secure his first world championship title. The season finale will take place in Abu Dhabi in two weeks' time.
Norris brakes in turn one
Unlike qualifying the day before, when Norris had secured pole position ahead of Verstappen in the rain, it was dry on race day in Las Vegas. At the start, Norris covered the inside on the short run to the first corner, but braked. Not only Verstappen but also Russell passed the championship leader. However, it was positive for the Briton that Piastri had been pushed away by Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson, lost a position and therefore only tackled the remaining laps in sixth place.
On the second lap, several marshals caused a moment of shock when they rushed into the run-off zone to pick up worn carbon parts without deploying a (virtual) safety car. On the 12th of 50 laps on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Piastri suffered another setback when the Australian was forced to let the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc pass. Shortly afterwards, Russell reported problems with the steering, as he had done in qualifying, but last year's winner was able to keep up with Verstappen's pace.
Norris was given permission for overtaking maneuvers
After the first and only series of pit stops, nothing changed at the top, with Piastri meanwhile fighting his way up to fifth place. Norris reduced the gap to Russell and asked in the pits whether he should overtake the "Silver Arrow". The Englishman was given the go-ahead and passed Russell on lap 34. However, the McLaren driver was unable to reduce the gap to Verstappen in a less than spectacular final phase. Instead, Norris slowed down considerably and Verstappen pulled away by more than 20 seconds.
Behind them, Piastri benefited from a five-second penalty for Kimi Antonelli, who was in fourth place, after a false start. The Mercedes rookie slipped back to fifth place, but remained just ahead of Leclerc.
