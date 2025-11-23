Norris botches start! Verstappen wins in Vegas

Norris was given permission for overtaking maneuvers

After the first and only series of pit stops, nothing changed at the top, with Piastri meanwhile fighting his way up to fifth place. Norris reduced the gap to Russell and asked in the pits whether he should overtake the "Silver Arrow". The Englishman was given the go-ahead and passed Russell on lap 34. However, the McLaren driver was unable to reduce the gap to Verstappen in a less than spectacular final phase. Instead, Norris slowed down considerably and Verstappen pulled away by more than 20 seconds.