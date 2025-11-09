Two goals, but no winner at Sturm – Salzburg!

The Salzburg side thus avoided a second defeat in a head-to-head clash this season following the 2-0 defeat. Although the "Bulls" saw their run of four consecutive wins in competitive matches come to an end, their record of six unbeaten league games in a row is still impressive. Graz were able to bounce back after their league defeats against the WAC and at Rapid. Both teams were noticeably tired after their European Cup appearances on Thursday. Sturm continue their campaign on November 23 at home against the resurgent LASK, while Salzburg host WSG Tirol.