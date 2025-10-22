Missing friends lay dead in reservoir for ten years

Number plate still attached to the wreck

The divers immediately alerted the police, who, after recovering the old Citroën, discovered that the license plate UU-883 DP was the same vehicle that had been searched for over a decade. Human remains of two people were found inside the wreck, which had been lying on the bottom about twenty meters from the landing stage. "There is still no confirmation based on DNA comparisons, but we have to assume that these are the two missing persons," confirmed Gottfried Mitterlehner, Head of the Upper Austrian State Office of Criminal Investigation, on Wednesday evening, referring to the cooperation already initiated with the police authorities in the Czech Republic.