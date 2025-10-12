Vorteilswelt
World Cup qualifiers

The line-up: How Austria will start in Romania

Nachrichten
12.10.2025 19:20
What can Christoph Baumgartner and Co. do against Romania today?
What can Christoph Baumgartner and Co. do against Romania today?(Bild: APA/KEYSTONE/GIAN EHRENZELLER)

Here it is, the starting line-up with which Austria team boss Ralf Rangnick is looking for success in the World Cup qualifier against Romania!

Here is the line-up:

Austria's national team has the chance today to open the door even wider to the 2026 World Cup in North America. In the event of a victory in the Bucharest Arena Națională, the ÖFB team could only theoretically lose their ticket to the finals. Even the otherwise rather reserved team boss Ralf Rangnick said after the 10:0 win against San Marino that "we won't let them take it away from us" if they beat Romania.

"We have to make sure we're ready from the start!"
Austria lead Group H by two points from Bosnia-Herzegovina, have a game in hand and a far superior goal difference. The third-placed Romanians are already eight points behind, and their aim is to finish second and reach the World Cup play-off. According to Rangnick, that is precisely what makes them dangerous. "We know that we're up against a strong team, but also a team with a certain physicality. We have to make sure we're ready from the start," explained the German on Saturday before flying to Bucharest.

"We will get spaces and we have to play them!"
The first showdown in the Happel Stadium last June ended with a 2:1 win for Austria. "We struggled in the first 30 minutes, but then we controlled the game," Rangnick recalled. "This time, too, it will depend on a good mix in the game against the ball and with possession. We will get spaces and we have to play in them."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

