SPÖ rebel Dornauer thrown out of his own party

The break between the Tyrolean SPÖ and its former chairman and deputy governor Georg Dornauer has apparently been finalized: "We have agreed with the ÖVP in our joint program 'Stability in the crisis. Renewal for Tyrol', we have defined the working methods of our coalition for successful cooperation for the benefit of the Tyrolean population. All members of parliament from the governing parties must adhere to these rules for trusting cooperation," said Elisabeth Fleischanderl, head of the Tyrolean SPÖ parliamentary group, in a press release.