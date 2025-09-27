“Spoilsport!” Kühbauer angry despite victory

Ferdinand Feldhofer (GAK coach): "We had a hundred percent chance in the first half through Harakate and had another chance in the second half through Lichtenberger. We knew that Ried would play very intensively and that they would have a lot of set-pieces with out-throws. A big compliment, we defended what felt like 30 out throws, didn't allow any chances from the game. I'm really pleased that we played to nil for the first time. I would have liked to have won, but it's not a dream match. It's another step in our development. We showed that we are a team that is difficult to beat. We just have to be even more ruthless in front of goal."