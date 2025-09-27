Comments on the BL Saturday
“Spoilsport!” Kühbauer angry despite victory
You can read what the teams had to say after the clashes between SV Ried and GAK, FC Blau-Weiß Linz and SCR Altach as well as WAC and LASK HERE!
Maximilian Senft (Ried coach): "It was an absolute battle of attrition today. It was inevitable in this game, but we fully accepted that. We had everything under control defensively for 90 minutes, and offensively we had two very good chances in the first half. We also had a controversial VAR decision against us for the third week in a row. It's a game where we're unhappy with the result, we wanted to give our fans a win. Both teams pretty much neutralized each other. We certainly didn't have the penetrating power with set-pieces today that we've had before."
Ferdinand Feldhofer (GAK coach): "We had a hundred percent chance in the first half through Harakate and had another chance in the second half through Lichtenberger. We knew that Ried would play very intensively and that they would have a lot of set-pieces with out-throws. A big compliment, we defended what felt like 30 out throws, didn't allow any chances from the game. I'm really pleased that we played to nil for the first time. I would have liked to have won, but it's not a dream match. It's another step in our development. We showed that we are a team that is difficult to beat. We just have to be even more ruthless in front of goal."
Dietmar Kühbauer (WAC coach): "Before the game, I warned that something would change at LASK. You could see that, it was a game where neither team wanted to do much wrong at the start. The pitch was a spoilsport, though, I have to say. We got more energy in the second half, LASK were out of it. And in the phase where we were best in the game, we scored the goal."
Maximilian Ritscher (LASK interim coach): "It wasn't a bad performance, but it wasn't a very good one either in a match that was balanced for long stretches. In the end, the WAC took one more chance than we did. We have to face facts, we're on six points after eight rounds. This situation can only be improved with hard work."
Mitja Mörec (Blau-Weiß-Linz coach): "I'm very proud, I think the win was well deserved. We hardly conceded any chances and scored a great goal. It was a really good performance, we showed exactly what we lacked against LASK. We were brave in possession and combined well."
Fabio Ingolitsch (Altach coach): "It wasn't a good game from either side. We started well, but didn't manage to pose a threat for the entire match. That's not enough to score in the Bundesliga. We weren't able to establish ourselves in the final third, which is a big difference to the last few weeks, so it's disappointing today."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
