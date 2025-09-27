Anna (12) case: first acquittal, then stinky finger

Group with "a lot of free time"

However, he spoke little about the ten young men, five of whom had criminal records: "The evidentiary proceedings clearly led to acquittals," he announces the decision of the lay jury. To the delight of the defendants and their ten (male) defense lawyers. Some of them made astonishing statements during the trial: "It's a group that has a lot of free time and lives out their sexuality particularly intensively," said one. "It was nothing against the victim's will, but there was complete consent." The girl had "wanted to please".