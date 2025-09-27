Benko: breathing space for millionaire advisor Gusenbauer

A circumstance that gives former Signa advisory board member and long-time Benko advisor Alfred Gusenbauer an unexpected breather. Signa Holding currently has two legal challenges pending against the former chancellor and former SPÖ federal party leader and his project company. In total, Gusenbauer has so far been owed around five million euros by the holding company alone. However, as former Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Signa Prime and Signa Development, the 65-year-old former politician has other legal issues to deal with. He himself denies any wrongdoing.