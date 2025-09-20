World Championships in Athletics
Hudson only tenth at the World Championships: “I am extremely disappointed!”
Victoria Hudson traveled to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo as the world's best athlete of the year with 67.76 m, but in the end she only managed tenth place with 59.52 m in the javelin throw final in front of 58,221 spectators! "That's sport," said the European champion, "I'm extremely disappointed!"
It just wasn't meant to be that evening! After an invalid attempt, she achieved her highest distance of the day with 59.52. After that, she risked everything. "I really pushed myself, I may have risked too much." But the throws didn't work for her and she was unable to improve. That meant she was out after the fourth round. She was four centimetres short of at least remaining in the top eight in the competition.
"I wanted to win a medal, and I couldn't do it without pushing hard. The situation was difficult, but you can't see that as an outsider," said the 29-year-old, who was ultimately a long way from the podium. She was already giving her interviews when the decision in the medal fight came to a head in the packed stadium. There was a real sensation ...
Gold sensation from Ecuador
24-year-old Juleisy Angulo from Ecuador won the gold medal with a new national record of 65.12m. Her biggest success so far this year had been a second place at the South American Championships. But now she is world champion. Unbelievable! The 31st ranked athlete in the world won ahead of Anete Sietina (Let/64.64) and Mackenzie Little (Aus/63.58), who had been one of the favorites as third in the World Championships. This meant that the medals were won with distances that Hudson had otherwise achieved often enough ...
But it was to no avail. At her fourth World Championships, the Lower Austrian had naturally set her sights higher. She had previously finished 31st (2019), 23rd (2022) and 5th (2025) at the World Championships. She should have gone even higher. But it wasn't meant to be. As Hudson said so beautifully: "That's sport..."
Other favorites also failed
This also applied to other athletes who (like Austria's record holder) had expected much, much more. Elina Tzengklo (Gr) was only fifth with 62.72 m and Adriana Vilagos (Srb), who had also been favored, finished eighth with 61.29.
