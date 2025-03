Emma under stress: Twice Wels – Shanghai and back

The week before last, 18-year-old Emma Felbermayr from Wels completed three days of testing in Shanghai and jetted home to Wels on Sunday, where the high school graduate at BG Dachsberg had to hand in another school assignment on Monday. This morning, together with her father Horst as her companion and biggest fan, she took off again on the plane to China, where the Formula 1 Academy will start on Thursday as part of the Grand Prix. Emma will cover a total of 34,476 km on the plane in one week.