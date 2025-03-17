Difficult phase
Announcement from ÖSV ace: “Don’t need a mental coach!”
Their strength is visibly dwindling, as is their confidence: Austria's alpine ski men are dragging themselves towards the end of the season. Four races remain to avoid ending a season without a win for the second time since the winter of 1986/87. Marco Schwarz is also still struggling with his performance after his comeback. However, he does not see a mental coach as the solution.
Two sixth places by Stefan Brennsteiner in the giant slalom and Fabio Gstrein in the slalom were the highest of emotions in Hafjell. On Sunday, only Gstrein made it to the front of the field. After the next retirement of Feller, who had a health problem, the second best Austrian, Johannes Strolz, only appeared in 20th place. In a way, a mirror image of the entire slalom season. "We all have to question ourselves critically. If the whole team slips back in the rankings, then something is wrong," said Strolz.
At this week's World Cup final in Sun Valley/Idaho, the ÖSV men across all disciplines will not be competing for World Cup globes, that has been clear for some time. The only remaining goal is a one-day victory, which has not been achieved in 40 races this season, apart from Raphael Haaser's sensational World Championship title in the giant slalom.
Wobbly candidate Haaser
But there is still a question mark behind the USA appearance of the only "winner of the season". Haaser paid for his giant slalom crash in Norway with at least one tooth, possible jaw injuries should be clarified in Austria. "Especially with Raphi, who is one of our strongest in the super-G and giant slalom, it would be a shame if he missed out," said head coach Marko Pfeifer.
No male ÖSV athlete is seeded as a so-called 500-point skier for all competitions in the final. This is reflected in the overall standings: after five Swiss and "four and a half" Norwegians (Lucas Pinheiro Braathen), Vincent Kriechmayr is the best Austrian in twelfth place. There has never been a season without a top ten finish in the men's World Cup in the history of the ÖSV since 1966/67.
Slalom final without Schwarz
A debacle could just about be avoided in the slalom. Dominik Raschner (23rd), Michael Matt (24th) and Johannes Strolz (25th) barely managed to qualify for the final race of the season, in which the best 25 slalom racers are allowed to compete. "No joy despite the final," said Strolz. "We all want to be among the front runners." Only Gstrein (7th) - the new number one in the team since Sunday - and Feller (9th) had no doubts about the final race.
Marco Schwarz did not make it in his comeback season (28th). As half-time 17th, Sunday's endeavor would have been a difficult one for the Carinthian even without a classic inner ski slip. Ditching the slalom in favor of a stronger focus on speed, as coaches have suggested, is still out of the question for the 2021 shot put winner. "I still have a great passion for slalom - when it's easy. The season was a struggle. But I'm already convinced that I can race at the front when I'm physically well again."
He also feels that the slalom team has been beaten. "I don't know why we've stumbled so badly this year. You certainly have to do a very good analysis after the season and make a good plan for the coming one." Schwarz did not want to attribute the fact that, according to the coaches, the athletes' training and race performances are worlds apart to a mental problem. At least not for himself. "I'm convinced that I don't need a mental coach, but good preparation and then I'll be back."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
