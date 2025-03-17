Announcement from ÖSV ace: “Don’t need a mental coach!”

Two sixth places by Stefan Brennsteiner in the giant slalom and Fabio Gstrein in the slalom were the highest of emotions in Hafjell. On Sunday, only Gstrein made it to the front of the field. After the next retirement of Feller, who had a health problem, the second best Austrian, Johannes Strolz, only appeared in 20th place. In a way, a mirror image of the entire slalom season. "We all have to question ourselves critically. If the whole team slips back in the rankings, then something is wrong," said Strolz.