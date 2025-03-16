"18 points more", but:
Verstappen is out of the world championship lead after 1028 days
1028 days. That's how long Max Verstappen was the permanent leader in the championship standings. Until Sunday. That was the first time he relinquished the leading position. Nevertheless, he was not unhappy.
The Dutchman was basically happy with second place in the Australian Grand Prix. At least publicly. "After all, that's 18 points more for me than last year," explained the world champion.
Which, of course, he was not wrong about. In 2024, Melbourne - not the season opener, but the third race on March 24 - was a weekend to forget. "Fire, fire," he radioed into the pits at the time. And there was indeed smoke coming from the rear of his car and the Dutchman retired. Zero points.
"A good start for us"
Things went better this time. Verstappen had started from third position and overtook Oscar Piastri fairly quickly after a mistake. Later, Verstappen himself stumbled and dropped back to third place - until Piastri made another mistake and the Dutchman finished second "That's the result I expected, it's 18 points more than last year, so I'm happy to take it," emphasized the Dutchman. "It's a good start for us."
1028 days
And yet something worth mentioning is new: for the first time in 1028 days, Verstappen is no longer the world championship leader. That's how long - specifically since May 22, 2022 - the serial world champion has been in the lead. Back then, he took the world championship lead, never relinquished it, won the opening race in 2023, kept the lead for the entire season, won the opening race in 2024, kept the lead for the entire season - and took second place today.
