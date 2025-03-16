Verstappen is out of the world championship lead after 1028 days

1028 days

And yet something worth mentioning is new: for the first time in 1028 days, Verstappen is no longer the world championship leader. That's how long - specifically since May 22, 2022 - the serial world champion has been in the lead. Back then, he took the world championship lead, never relinquished it, won the opening race in 2023, kept the lead for the entire season, won the opening race in 2024, kept the lead for the entire season - and took second place today.