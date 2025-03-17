Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Lower Austrian Chamber of Commerce

Imagine it’s an election and hardly anyone goes to the polls

Nachrichten
17.03.2025 09:15

Are local entrepreneurs no longer interested in who represents their interests? You could get that impression if you take the turnout in the Lower Austrian Chamber of Commerce elections as a yardstick. However, the ÖVP and SPÖ do not seem to be particularly interested.

0 Kommentare

The ÖVP got off lightly in the Chamber of Commerce elections. Although the black business association lost 7.3 percent, it won more than 70 percent of the 1259 seats with just under 64 percent of the vote. Party leader Johanna Mikl-Leitner sees this as "clear conditions for assertive representation". However, the ÖVP is discreetly keeping quiet about the dramatic drop in voter turnout. Just like the red business association, which is celebrating itself as "the only driving force" in the representation of interests despite falling to third place.

Serious faces instead of jubilation, although the business association clearly remained number 1: ÖVP leader Johann Mikl-Leitner with top candidate Wolfgang Ecker. (Bild: Imre Antal)
Serious faces instead of jubilation, although the business association clearly remained number 1: ÖVP leader Johann Mikl-Leitner with top candidate Wolfgang Ecker.
(Bild: Imre Antal)

Still number one five years ago
The other parliamentary groups are, of course, already concerned about the downright collapse in voter turnout. While Lower Austria was still the leader among all federal states in the chamber elections five years ago with 41 percent, this year only just under 24 percent of entrepreneurs put their cross on the ballot paper.

The Unos are toasting their excellent election result, but see the low voter turnout as a downer. (Bild: Imre Antal)
The Unos are toasting their excellent election result, but see the low voter turnout as a downer.
(Bild: Imre Antal)
Thumbs up for the Freiheitliche Wirtschaft, but chairman Reinhard Langthaler (center) is concerned about the low voter turnout. (Bild: Imre Antal)
Thumbs up for the Freiheitliche Wirtschaft, but chairman Reinhard Langthaler (center) is concerned about the low voter turnout.
(Bild: Imre Antal)

 Coercion or mistrust?
"We urgently need to take measures here to ensure that the Chamber of Commerce election does not degenerate into a mere election of functionaries," diagnoses Reinhard Langthaler, Chairman of the Freiheitliche Wirtschaft, who came second with a plus of 7.5 percent. The Unos also see the low turnout as a "drop of bitterness" for the strongest pink result to date in the chamber elections. They see the reason for this in compulsory membership. For August Lechner, spokesperson for the Green Economy, which laments the loss of just under 1.8 percent in Lower Austria, the absence of the majority of entrepreneurs from the ballot box reflects "the mistrust in political institutions".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Weisgram
Christoph Weisgram
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf