Imagine it’s an election and hardly anyone goes to the polls

Coercion or mistrust?

"We urgently need to take measures here to ensure that the Chamber of Commerce election does not degenerate into a mere election of functionaries," diagnoses Reinhard Langthaler, Chairman of the Freiheitliche Wirtschaft, who came second with a plus of 7.5 percent. The Unos also see the low turnout as a "drop of bitterness" for the strongest pink result to date in the chamber elections. They see the reason for this in compulsory membership. For August Lechner, spokesperson for the Green Economy, which laments the loss of just under 1.8 percent in Lower Austria, the absence of the majority of entrepreneurs from the ballot box reflects "the mistrust in political institutions".