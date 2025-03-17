Lower Austrian Chamber of Commerce
Imagine it’s an election and hardly anyone goes to the polls
Are local entrepreneurs no longer interested in who represents their interests? You could get that impression if you take the turnout in the Lower Austrian Chamber of Commerce elections as a yardstick. However, the ÖVP and SPÖ do not seem to be particularly interested.
The ÖVP got off lightly in the Chamber of Commerce elections. Although the black business association lost 7.3 percent, it won more than 70 percent of the 1259 seats with just under 64 percent of the vote. Party leader Johanna Mikl-Leitner sees this as "clear conditions for assertive representation". However, the ÖVP is discreetly keeping quiet about the dramatic drop in voter turnout. Just like the red business association, which is celebrating itself as "the only driving force" in the representation of interests despite falling to third place.
Still number one five years ago
The other parliamentary groups are, of course, already concerned about the downright collapse in voter turnout. While Lower Austria was still the leader among all federal states in the chamber elections five years ago with 41 percent, this year only just under 24 percent of entrepreneurs put their cross on the ballot paper.
Coercion or mistrust?
"We urgently need to take measures here to ensure that the Chamber of Commerce election does not degenerate into a mere election of functionaries," diagnoses Reinhard Langthaler, Chairman of the Freiheitliche Wirtschaft, who came second with a plus of 7.5 percent. The Unos also see the low turnout as a "drop of bitterness" for the strongest pink result to date in the chamber elections. They see the reason for this in compulsory membership. For August Lechner, spokesperson for the Green Economy, which laments the loss of just under 1.8 percent in Lower Austria, the absence of the majority of entrepreneurs from the ballot box reflects "the mistrust in political institutions".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
