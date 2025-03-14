"A question of survival"
Why the melting glaciers affect us all
Glaciers are melting at an alarming rate. This has such serious consequences that March 21 has been declared World Glacier Day to raise awareness. Because the disappearing glaciers have an impact on people, animals and plants.
The main cause of glacier melting is man-made greenhouse gas emissions, which are warming the climate. Between 2012 and 2023, the loss was 36 percent greater than in the previous ten years, according to a study by the Swiss University of Fribourg. There are around 275,000 glaciers worldwide. Experts are warning of the effects of the melting - which is manifesting itself in many different ways.
There are bacteria and fungi in the ice
Unknown microorganisms are constantly being discovered in glacier ice. What happens when the ice melts? Chinese researchers have documented DNA from more than 10,000 types of viruses in mountain and polar glaciers, which they say do not pose a major threat to public health.
Preserving glaciers as a source of drinking water is a "question of survival"
Glacier meltwater is a crucial component in supplying the world's population with drinking water. Preserving them as sources is a matter of survival for humanity, warns glaciologist John Pomeroy from the University of Saskatchewan in Canada. Glaciers are reservoirs; meltwater feeds rivers in hot seasons, for example, which are also used to irrigate agriculture.
"The 273 billion tons of ice that are lost in a single year (due to glacier melt) correspond to the water consumption of the entire world population over 30 years, assuming three liters per person per day," the University of Zurich quotes glaciologist Michael Zemp.
Plants and animals under threat
Biodiversity changes dramatically in the area of mountain glaciers when the ice melts and temperatures rise. Heat-sensitive plants and animal species have to migrate higher. Cold-water inhabitants in rivers are threatened if their habitat is no longer cooled by glacier water.
The Swiss aquatic research institute Eawag writes that humans may also have to relocate sensitive river dwellers to higher altitudes. They would also have to be protected there. Areas released by glaciers must therefore not all be used as recreational areas or for the production of energy through hydropower.
The sea is rising
Glaciers worldwide have lost around 273 billion tons of ice every year since 2000, according to a new study led by the University of Zurich. This has contributed 18 millimeters to sea level rise.
The US climate agency NOAA assumes that sea levels will be around 30 centimetres higher at the end of the century than in 2000, even if greenhouse gas emissions remain at a relatively low level in the coming decades.
If sea levels rise, islands and coastal areas will be flooded, residential areas will become uninhabitable and arable land will be destroyed. Salty seawater can contaminate freshwater - and therefore drinking water sources - and hurricanes cause greater damage when water levels are higher.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.