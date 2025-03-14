Only “tin” for Dreier at the home World Cup

In the men's race, Paul Verbnjak missed out on third place by just 1.9 seconds and also finished fourth. Remi Bonnet (SUI) was once again the winner. "It was a brutally tough race, the conditions weren't easy. Fourth place seems to have been booked on me, so of course I'm a bit annoyed," said Verbnjak, who had also recently finished fourth twice at the World Championships in Morgins. He dropped back to fourth place in the finish. The second best ÖSV man was Christof Hochenwarter in eighth place.