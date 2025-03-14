Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Ski mountaineering

Only “tin” for Dreier at the home World Cup

Nachrichten
14.03.2025 16:00

The ÖSV ski mountaineering team narrowly missed out on the podium twice in the vertical competition at their home World Cup in Schladming on Friday: Sarah Dreier, who won on the Planai in 2023 and 2024, finished fourth, 58 seconds behind Swedish winner Tove Alexandersson, a good 26 seconds off third place. 

0 Kommentare

In the men's race, Paul Verbnjak missed out on third place by just 1.9 seconds and also finished fourth. Remi Bonnet (SUI) was once again the winner. "It was a brutally tough race, the conditions weren't easy. Fourth place seems to have been booked on me, so of course I'm a bit annoyed," said Verbnjak, who had also recently finished fourth twice at the World Championships in Morgins. He dropped back to fourth place in the finish. The second best ÖSV man was Christof Hochenwarter in eighth place.

Sarah Dreier disappointed
In difficult conditions, 615 vertical meters had to be overcome from the finish stadium on the Planai over a distance of 2.2 kilometers to the middle station. The course, which is already one of the steepest World Cup courses in the world, was made even more difficult by rain in the lower section and snowfall in the upper section.

Last year, Dreier celebrated a double victory ahead of Johanna Hiemer, who did not start due to illness. This year's World Championship bronze medal winner from Salzburg had a long way to go for a podium place in Schladming this time. "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't disappointed. But I can't blame myself," said Dreier. The Olympic sprint competition is still on the program on Saturday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf