A heart for children and widows in Syrian camps

Hassan Abo Ali looks after the camps with the support of Osttiroler Hilfe. His wish: to become independent of donations from Austria. In order to achieve this, a tree nursery was financed in which he grows 80,000 fig cuttings, olives and dates. "If possible, sales should bring in money for a plate of lentil soup for everyone every day and, in the long term, for a brick-making machine so that building materials can be produced at half the price," says the association.