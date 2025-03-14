Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

East Tyrolean initiative

A heart for children and widows in Syrian camps

Nachrichten
14.03.2025 18:00

Three camps in Syria have been supported by an East Tyrolean association for years. More than 700 people receive the bare necessities with donations and local know-how. The aim is to provide for them independently.

0 Kommentare

In Austria, there are often calls to send people from Syria back to their home country as quickly as possible. An initiative by the East Tyrolean association "Education brings peace" shows that people also think differently.

For three years, the association has been supporting 715 children, widows and elderly people in the Maryam, Yousef and Simeon camps west of Aleppo.

Zitat Icon

This means constant hunger and water shortages, as every drop has to be paid for if there is no well.

Verein „Bildung bringt Frieden“

More than 1.2 million people live in tents there because their homes have been destroyed. There are no jobs in this area, neither for men nor for women. "This means constant hunger and water shortages, as every drop has to be paid for if there is no well," says the association. Temperatures of over 40 degrees in summer and rain storms in winter provide additional challenges.

(Bild: Verein Bildung bringt Frieden)
(Bild: Verein Bildung bringt Frieden)
(Bild: Verein Bildung bringt Frieden)
(Bild: Verein Bildung bringt Frieden)
(Bild: Verein Bildung bringt Frieden)
(Bild: Verein Bildung bringt Frieden)

Hassan Abo Ali looks after the camps with the support of Osttiroler Hilfe. His wish: to become independent of donations from Austria. In order to achieve this, a tree nursery was financed in which he grows 80,000 fig cuttings, olives and dates. "If possible, sales should bring in money for a plate of lentil soup for everyone every day and, in the long term, for a brick-making machine so that building materials can be produced at half the price," says the association.

(Bild: Verein Bildung bringt Frieden)
(Bild: Verein Bildung bringt Frieden)

Vegetables to ensure faster self-sufficiency
A drip irrigation system is now a major goal in order to promote self-sufficiency. "In October 2024, however, the delivery vehicle for water and all other essential items was destroyed by a Russian drone," they say. Around 150 families could get by with the "little sisters of Maryam" through self-sufficiency. New families keep coming to the tent camp, as was the case last year after a severe earthquake.

Further information on the association's work in Syria can be found online at www.bildung-frieden.net

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf