East Tyrolean initiative
A heart for children and widows in Syrian camps
Three camps in Syria have been supported by an East Tyrolean association for years. More than 700 people receive the bare necessities with donations and local know-how. The aim is to provide for them independently.
In Austria, there are often calls to send people from Syria back to their home country as quickly as possible. An initiative by the East Tyrolean association "Education brings peace" shows that people also think differently.
For three years, the association has been supporting 715 children, widows and elderly people in the Maryam, Yousef and Simeon camps west of Aleppo.
This means constant hunger and water shortages, as every drop has to be paid for if there is no well.
Verein „Bildung bringt Frieden“
More than 1.2 million people live in tents there because their homes have been destroyed. There are no jobs in this area, neither for men nor for women. "This means constant hunger and water shortages, as every drop has to be paid for if there is no well," says the association. Temperatures of over 40 degrees in summer and rain storms in winter provide additional challenges.
Hassan Abo Ali looks after the camps with the support of Osttiroler Hilfe. His wish: to become independent of donations from Austria. In order to achieve this, a tree nursery was financed in which he grows 80,000 fig cuttings, olives and dates. "If possible, sales should bring in money for a plate of lentil soup for everyone every day and, in the long term, for a brick-making machine so that building materials can be produced at half the price," says the association.
Vegetables to ensure faster self-sufficiency
A drip irrigation system is now a major goal in order to promote self-sufficiency. "In October 2024, however, the delivery vehicle for water and all other essential items was destroyed by a Russian drone," they say. Around 150 families could get by with the "little sisters of Maryam" through self-sufficiency. New families keep coming to the tent camp, as was the case last year after a severe earthquake.
Further information on the association's work in Syria can be found online at www.bildung-frieden.net
