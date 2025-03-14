"It is feasible"
Minister of Social Affairs does not want to raise the retirement age
The new Minister of Social Affairs, Korinna Schumann (SPÖ), is confident that she can avoid raising the statutory retirement age. Instead, she wants to raise the de facto retirement age. "I am sure it is feasible," she said.
The new coalition wants to achieve this with a new partial pension, for example. "That is a very effective and clever measure". Restrictions are also planned for the corridor pension, specifically the age of entry and the required insurance periods. This currently requires 40 years of insurance and an age of at least 62. There are deductions before the standard retirement age.
"The long-term insurance regulation remains, that is clear," said Schumann. Overall, the aim is to keep people in employment for longer and in good health. According to the government program, the pensions sector is to make a consolidation contribution of 2.9 billion euros by 2031, half of which will be made by 2028. The cuts also relate to a higher health insurance contribution for pensioners. "So basically, implementing this is no fun. But we are bound by what was reported to Brussels by the previous negotiators."
"We have a good healthcare system"
The new minister also sees a need for action in the healthcare system. "We actually have a very good healthcare system. We just need measures to put it back in place so that people have the confidence that they will receive healthcare, no matter how much money they have in their wallets."
"I come from the trade union. We are used to talking to lots of people and finding solutions together. And that's what we're doing now," says Schumann confidently. She is the successor to former Minister of Health and Social Affairs Johannes Rauch (Greens).
