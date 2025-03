Home victory for Jakov Fak in Pokljuka ++ Komatz 20th!

Flawless Frenchwoman Julia Simon wins

In the 12.5 km women's race, Franziska Preuß moved closer to her dream of her first overall World Cup victory with third place. The 31-year-old German increased her lead over France's Lou Jeanmonnot to 60 points. The victory after 12.5 kilometers went to the flawless Frenchwoman Julia Simon ahead of Sweden's Hanna Öberg. There are still four individual competitions to go before Sunday in a week's time.