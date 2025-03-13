Bankrupt restaurant reopens

Liabilities have increased tenfold

This made it all the more surprising when bankruptcy proceedings were initiated against Sinnsationell in the summer at the request of a public creditor. It was a matter of 40,000 euros, and Mario Sinn was at pains to dismiss the case as a "mishap" on social media. He had made a relevant post on Facebook with the "Sinn slogan": "If you don't make mistakes, you probably don't do anything." In the course of the intended restructuring process, a rate of 100% was even promised for creditors. However, even then it was pointed out that the misery was far greater and that a number of other creditors could file claims.