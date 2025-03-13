Open despite bankruptcy
Bankrupt restaurant reopens
There is no end to the fuss surrounding the popular Bregenz restaurant "Ristorante Sinnsationell": at first, the doors seemed to be closed for good due to insolvency, but now operations are continuing as normal.
Anyone who has visited the "Ristorante Sinnsationell" often would never have guessed that the restaurant was struggling with serious financial difficulties. Even during the week, all the tables are usually occupied, the phone is ringing off the hook, it's a constant coming and going, the Italian cuisine enjoys a brilliant reputation, and not just among the people of Bregenz. And always in the middle of it all: Mario Sinn, the patron of the house, with his wife Christine as the owner. Here, one might think, the gastronomic world is still in order.
Liabilities have increased tenfold
This made it all the more surprising when bankruptcy proceedings were initiated against Sinnsationell in the summer at the request of a public creditor. It was a matter of 40,000 euros, and Mario Sinn was at pains to dismiss the case as a "mishap" on social media. He had made a relevant post on Facebook with the "Sinn slogan": "If you don't make mistakes, you probably don't do anything." In the course of the intended restructuring process, a rate of 100% was even promised for creditors. However, even then it was pointed out that the misery was far greater and that a number of other creditors could file claims.
A good six months later, the true extent of the financial difficulties became apparent: the liabilities had grown to over 400,000 euros and the restructuring plan was withdrawn before the hearing on March 6 at the Feldkirch regional court. "The company will be closed as of today and the assets liquidated. There will be no continuation in this form," said Regina Nesensohn, Head of KSV1870 for Vorarlberg, around a week ago when asked by the "wirtschaftspresseagentur". One of the reasons she gave for this gloomy forecast was the fact that no collateral had yet become known in the proceedings.
A "sensational" resurrection"
However, the old adage "the dead live longer" obviously applies in the case of "Sinnsationell". Because no sooner had the restaurant been laid to rest than it celebrated its resurrection: on Wednesday morning, the restaurant's Facebook page tersely stated: "Dear guests and friends of Ristorante Sinnsationell, we are open and happy to be there for you." As Christine Sinn is no longer allowed to run the business under her own name due to the bankruptcy, the business has to be run by someone else - unfortunately, Mario Sinn did not want to comment on the exact background when asked by "Krone".
It can be assumed that the restaurant will continue to be very popular. And Mario Sinn will probably be asked a few questions by his regulars. However, one thing is beyond question: it would be a bitter loss for the already rather meagre gastronomic offer in Bregenz if the "Sinnsationell" had to close for good.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
