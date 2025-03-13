Salzburg still lacks public transport plan for city festival

Opposition fears traffic chaos

Paul Dürnberger, FPÖ local councillor, criticizes the lack of a public transport plan: "We still don't know how people are supposed to get from Alpenstraße to the train station if they don't have a car. We cannot accept this approach, because the people of Salzburg have a right to know how they can complete their daily journeys even during a city festival." The city does not seem to be able to present a real public transport concept. Sensible alternative routes for the bus lines are needed, said Dürnberger. "The Postbuses are not enough," said the FPÖ local councillor.