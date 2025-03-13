Criticism from the city's FPÖ
Salzburg still lacks public transport plan for city festival
According to its own motto, the Salzburg City Festival will "build bridges" from June 27 to 29, 2025. While the last necessary decision for the three-day event was made on Thursday morning, alternative public transport routes are still missing. This has prompted the FPÖ to criticize the city festival once again.
10,000 visitors a day, several stages and event areas, sports presentations, children's and youth activities as well as music highlights such as Elvis impersonator Rusty, Tobias Pötzelsberger and Lemo: the city of Salzburg is going all out for the first three-day city festival from June 27 to 29, 2025. The event involves a closure of the Staatsbrücke bridge and stretches from Residenzplatz, Franz-Josef-Kai, Rudolfskai, Giselakai and Elisabeth-Kai via Linzergasse to Wolf-Dietrich-Straße and Schallmooser-Hauptstraße.
On Thursday morning, a majority of the SPÖ, KPÖ and the Green Citizens' List voted in favor of the civil permit for the city festival. The FPÖ and ÖVP voted against.
We cannot accept this approach, because the people of Salzburg have a right to know how they can complete their everyday journeys even during a city festival.
Paul Dürnberger, FPÖ-Gemeinderat
Bild: Tröster Andreas
This is because large areas of the city center will be closed to private transport. This includes the Staatsbrücke and central traffic routes. Public transport is also affected, which is why the Freedom Party and the People's Party voted against the permit.
Opposition fears traffic chaos
Paul Dürnberger, FPÖ local councillor, criticizes the lack of a public transport plan: "We still don't know how people are supposed to get from Alpenstraße to the train station if they don't have a car. We cannot accept this approach, because the people of Salzburg have a right to know how they can complete their daily journeys even during a city festival." The city does not seem to be able to present a real public transport concept. Sensible alternative routes for the bus lines are needed, said Dürnberger. "The Postbuses are not enough," said the FPÖ local councillor.
In fact, no detailed plan for public transport was evident in today's presentation to the responsible culture committee. However, bus routes were suggested for the route from Alpenstraße to the train station, for example, which also cover the route during city festival times. Otherwise, there were suggestions for alternative routes, but few concrete solutions. Special routes or shuttle buses are also not mentioned. There is also no clear description of how buses could be rerouted. The FPÖ and ÖVP fear traffic chaos.
I don't understand the criticism. We discussed everything in committee today. The responsible authorities have explained and presented the mobility concepts.
Sebastian Lankes, SPÖ
SPÖ: "Final details are being worked out."
Sebastian Lankes from the City SPD rejects any accusations: "I don't understand the criticism. We discussed everything in committee today. The relevant departments have explained and presented the mobility concepts. The final details are now being worked out."
Incidentally, one thing is certain: the closed areas will be open to residents and suppliers from Friday (27 June) to Saturday from 0.00 to 11.00 and then from Saturday to Sunday from 0.00 to 10.00. Cyclists will not be able to use the cycle paths.
The presentation mentions an information evening for local residents in the Marble Hall at Mirabell Palace in March. It remains to be seen whether concrete alternative routes will be presented at this time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.