Sabitzer case: “Clear signal” from Dortmund

All nonsense? At least that's how sporting director Sebastian Kehl sees it. "In the end, I think it's completely normal when you're in a situation like this that criticism always arises, that rumors arise. We don't deal with that," he said ahead of the CL second leg against Lille. Sabitzer had taken a break at the weekend against Augsburg "because he played a lot of games", said Kehl. Sabitzer was back in the starting eleven on Wednesday evening. "A clear sign and a clear vote of confidence from the coach as well," confirmed Kehl. "We need Sabi, especially in games like this, because his experience should help lead the team in games like this and hopefully lead us to victory."