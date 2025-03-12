Israel: Drug said to have reduced the effects of trauma

"Being high saved my life"

The study was unable to determine whether drug use had a negative impact on the chances of escape of the festival-goers, as only survivors were the subject of the investigation. One victim explained that she was convinced that drugs had a positive effect on her survival - she neither froze nor collapsed when the terrorists invaded. "I feel like it saved my life that I was so high. It was as if I wasn't in the real world," explains Michal Ohana, who managed to escape.