Switzerland becomes the largest container ship nation

The world's largest shipping company is based in Switzerland

But why has Switzerland become the largest container ship nation? It's down to a single company: the world's largest shipping company, which is based in the Swiss city of Geneva. It is called Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and is so big because it has joined the port logistics company HHLA in Hamburg and has also recently purchased German container ships, as the President of the Association of German Shipowners (VDR), Gaby Bornheim, knows.