Owner wanted!
Pedigree cats abandoned in the middle of the road
In Vorarlberg, it is becoming increasingly common for expensive, demanding pedigree cats such as British Shorthairs or Scottish Folds to be abandoned. A recent case in the border triangle is causing horror!
On Monday, two British Shorthair cats were brutally abandoned on the road near Liechtenstein/Gamprin (Vorarlberg/Switzerland border region): According to eyewitnesses, a car with Austrian license plates suddenly stopped, parked a transport box in the middle of the road and drove off at speed. Two pedigree cats sat huddled in the box, completely distraught.
It was only thanks to the courageous intervention of animal lovers that the helpless velvet paws were not run over by a car.
Who knows the owner?
The Rankweil Animal Welfare Association (Vlbg.) and the police in the Principality of Liechtenstein are urgently appealing for information about the owner of the cats - telephone: 0660/450 86 66.
Ruthless and cold-blooded
Pedigree cats are coveted, expensive and considered by some to be a status symbol. But behind the shiny façade there is often a dark business: illegal or dubious breeders in particular often keep pedigree cats in the most adverse conditions. The animals must constantly have offspring without sufficient rest. Female cats are used as "birthing machines", while males are used purely for mating. If the cats are no longer productive or fall ill, they are worthless to the breeders and are disposed of.
Responsible animal welfare in Vorarlberg
In Vorarlberg, an increasing number of cases of abandoned pedigree cats have been reported recently - mainly Scottish Fold cats, the breeding of which is prohibited in Austria. According to animal welfare experts, the reason for the disposal of pedigree animals in the region could be due to the fact that official vets in Vorarlberg carry out strict checks on breeders. This commitment and responsible animal husbandry should help to reduce animal suffering in Vorarlberg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
