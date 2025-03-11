Pedigree cats abandoned in the middle of the road

Ruthless and cold-blooded

Pedigree cats are coveted, expensive and considered by some to be a status symbol. But behind the shiny façade there is often a dark business: illegal or dubious breeders in particular often keep pedigree cats in the most adverse conditions. The animals must constantly have offspring without sufficient rest. Female cats are used as "birthing machines", while males are used purely for mating. If the cats are no longer productive or fall ill, they are worthless to the breeders and are disposed of.