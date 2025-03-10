Aliens should dance
Vienna now sends Johann Strauss into eternal space
Special mission "Waltz into the Space": The Vienna Tourist Board and the European Space Agency ESA want to make the aliens dance in the infinite vastness of the universe with the world-famous Danube Waltz.
The Danube Waltz, officially "On the beautiful blue Danube", is one of the most famous waltzes in the world. Now the Vienna Tourist Board and the European Space Agency (ESA) are sending the atmospheric anthem to the stars.
Together with the Vienna Symphony Orchestra, the piece of music will resound there as an eternal musical link between humanity and possible extraterrestrial life - forever. Vienna Tourist Board CEO Norbert Kettner, Mehran Sarkarati, Head of Ground Station Engineering Division at ESA, and Vienna Symphony Orchestra Director Jan Nas presented the special mission of cosmic proportions on Monday. But how does this transmission work?
All Viennese are invited to experience this historic moment live at the public screening on the Danube.
Bürgermeister Michael Ludwig (SPÖ)
With state-of-the-art technology. On May 31, 2025, an interstellar concert by the symphony orchestra will be recorded at the MAK in Vienna. The Danube Waltz will be digitized and sent into space via ESA's Deep Space Antenna in Cebreros (Spain). From there, it then travels into the universe as an electromagnetic wave at the speed of light, sent in the direction of Voyager 1. In other words, at the speed of light instead of three-quarter time. 23 hours and 3 minutes later, the signal overtakes the NASA space probe, which has been traveling in space since 1977 to communicate earthly masterpieces to potential extraterrestrial beings.
The signal will travel forever through space at the speed of light, the fastest possible speed in our universe at 299,792 km/s. Incidentally, the Viennese will be able to watch the historic transmission live. The concert will be broadcast on May 31, from 8.30 pm, at Strandbar Herrmann - directly under the starry sky.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.