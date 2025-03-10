Vienna now sends Johann Strauss into eternal space

With state-of-the-art technology. On May 31, 2025, an interstellar concert by the symphony orchestra will be recorded at the MAK in Vienna. The Danube Waltz will be digitized and sent into space via ESA's Deep Space Antenna in Cebreros (Spain). From there, it then travels into the universe as an electromagnetic wave at the speed of light, sent in the direction of Voyager 1. In other words, at the speed of light instead of three-quarter time. 23 hours and 3 minutes later, the signal overtakes the NASA space probe, which has been traveling in space since 1977 to communicate earthly masterpieces to potential extraterrestrial beings.