Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Aliens should dance

Vienna now sends Johann Strauss into eternal space

Nachrichten
10.03.2025 16:00

Special mission "Waltz into the Space": The Vienna Tourist Board and the European Space Agency ESA want to make the aliens dance in the infinite vastness of the universe with the world-famous Danube Waltz. 

0 Kommentare

The Danube Waltz, officially "On the beautiful blue Danube", is one of the most famous waltzes in the world. Now the Vienna Tourist Board and the European Space Agency (ESA) are sending the atmospheric anthem to the stars.

Now they want to send the world-famous Danube Waltz on an odyssey into space: ESA Director Mehran Sarkarati, Vienna Tourist Board Director Norbert Kettner and Symphony Orchestra mentor Jan Nast (from left to right) (Bild: Sebastian Kreuzberger)
Now they want to send the world-famous Danube Waltz on an odyssey into space: ESA Director Mehran Sarkarati, Vienna Tourist Board Director Norbert Kettner and Symphony Orchestra mentor Jan Nast (from left to right)
(Bild: Sebastian Kreuzberger)

Together with the Vienna Symphony Orchestra, the piece of music will resound there as an eternal musical link between humanity and possible extraterrestrial life - forever. Vienna Tourist Board CEO Norbert Kettner, Mehran Sarkarati, Head of Ground Station Engineering Division at ESA, and Vienna Symphony Orchestra Director Jan Nas presented the special mission of cosmic proportions on Monday. But how does this transmission work?

Zitat Icon

All Viennese are invited to experience this historic moment live at the public screening on the Danube.

Bürgermeister Michael Ludwig (SPÖ)

With state-of-the-art technology. On May 31, 2025, an interstellar concert by the symphony orchestra will be recorded at the MAK in Vienna. The Danube Waltz will be digitized and sent into space via ESA's Deep Space Antenna in Cebreros (Spain). From there, it then travels into the universe as an electromagnetic wave at the speed of light, sent in the direction of Voyager 1. In other words, at the speed of light instead of three-quarter time. 23 hours and 3 minutes later, the signal overtakes the NASA space probe, which has been traveling in space since 1977 to communicate earthly masterpieces to potential extraterrestrial beings.

The signal will travel forever through space at the speed of light, the fastest possible speed in our universe at 299,792 km/s. Incidentally, the Viennese will be able to watch the historic transmission live. The concert will be broadcast on May 31, from 8.30 pm, at Strandbar Herrmann - directly under the starry sky.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Engelmaier
Christoph Engelmaier
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf