Trudeau’s successor also opposes the USA
The elections in Canada took place amid massive disputes with the United States. Former central bank chief Mark Carney emerged as the winner.
The 59-year-old economist will become the new leader of the ruling Liberal Party in Canada. As Justin Trudeau's successor, he will also take over the office of Prime Minister and run as his party's lead candidate in the anticipated new elections in the world's second-largest country.
In his first speech, Carney left no doubt that he will oppose US President Donald Trump's plans for aggression just as resolutely as Trudeau. "Canada will never become part of America in any form," he declared shortly after the results of the party vote became known. His nation is experiencing "dark days, triggered by a country we can no longer trust", but they will overcome the challenge, the 59-year-old said with conviction.
"In trade as in field hockey: Canada will win!"
There have been political and economic tensions between the US and Canada for weeks, fueled by the fact that US President Trump announced his intention to make the neighbor to the north the "51st US state". In recent days, Washington had introduced high tariffs on Canadian goods, which Canada responded to with counter-tariffs before Trump suspended them for the time being. "In trade as in field hockey: Canada will win!" said the proud Carney to cheers from members of his center-left party.
We are a diplomatic country when we can, but when we have to, we fight - elbows up!
Justin Trudeau
The 59-year-old prevailed with 86 percent of the vote against former finance minister Chrystia Freeland, the party announced on Sunday. Trudeau, who became party leader in 2013 and head of government two years later, announced his resignation at the beginning of January due to poor poll ratings. Parliamentary elections must be held in the country by October, but they could be held within weeks. The opposition Conservatives were originally in the lead in the polls, but in view of the confrontation with the USA, the Liberals have recently made up significant ground.
We have made this the best country in the world and now our neighbors want to take us over. No way!
Mark Carney
"We have made this the best country in the world and now our neighbors want to take us over. No way!", Carney had said shortly before the results of this dispute were announced. Other candidates had also clearly positioned themselves against the USA in their final speeches. Justin Trudeau agitated: "We are a diplomatic country when we can, but when we have to, we fight - elbows up!" Almost 152,000 of the approximately 400,000 members of the Liberal Party, which has governed Canada for more than 50 years since the Second World War, took part in the vote.
Voters see Carney as Trump's best opponent
Carney had entered the race for the party presidency with a business-oriented, centrist agenda. In the trade war with the United States, he wants to continue Trudeau's course of resolute resistance. According to a survey by the broadcaster "CTV News", 40% of Canadians believe that Carney would be the best politician to negotiate with Trump - significantly more than the 26% approval rating for the Conservative leader and his main domestic opponent, Pierre Poilievre.
Carney is also seen as competent because he has plenty of experience in national and international crisis management: During the financial crisis, the dog lover who grew up in the province of Alberta in western Canada headed his home country's central bank from 2008. Carney is also credited with Canada's relatively good recovery in the following years. During Brexit, he was head of the central bank in the UK, then UN Special Envoy for Climate Finance until January of this year.
Closer cooperation with Europe and Asia planned
The Liberal promises a fundamental reform of the economy with tax relief for the middle class and the reduction of bureaucratic hurdles as well as greater promotion of innovation and investment. Carney advocates closer cooperation with Europe and Asia in order to reduce trade dependency on the USA.
New Liberal leader could quickly go into new elections
In the coming days, outgoing Prime Minister Trudeau is likely to set a date for the handover of the reins of government with his designated successor and formally resign. The new prime minister may want to adjust the cabinet, although existing ministers could also remain in office in view of the new election expected soon. Parliament in Ottawa sits again on March 24. The opposition is planning a vote of no confidence for this day, which could trigger new elections in the coming months.
However, Carney could also declare his minority government a failure before this date and call new elections. Tactically, observers see this as a potentially clever and proactive move, as the Liberals have recently made significant gains in the polls.
