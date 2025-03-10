What job opportunities our ex-ministers have

How good were Schallenberg & Co. - and what can we expect from them?

It remains to be seen whether former Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer will be able to achieve something similar in the private sector. The 52-year-old resigned after the failure of the first black-red-pink coalition negotiations, and Alexander Schallenberg, Martin Polaschek, Leonore Gewessler and Alma Zadić are also history as ministers. A new life begins for them.