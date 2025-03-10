Change of perspective
What job opportunities our ex-ministers have
The formation of the new government brings top politicians onto the job market. How well have they done their job? Are they competent managers with opportunities for top jobs in the private sector? We asked personnel consultant Dr. Gundi Wentner for her assessment.
Not bad! That's what many people thought when the value of the cyber security company founded by former chancellor Sebastian Kurz and his partners became known: a whopping 1.1 billion euros. It was not so certain that the political dropout with a law degree would make it in the private sector. But good contacts, talent and the right instinct for business made it possible.
Former SPÖ Chancellor Alfred Gusenbauer had also previously succeeded as an entrepreneur. Today, "Gusi", who studied political science, is raking in a fortune as a consultant, lobbyist and investor. However, the 65-year-old has recently lost a lot of his shine due to his involvement in the Benko case.
How good were Schallenberg & Co. - and what can we expect from them?
It remains to be seen whether former Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer will be able to achieve something similar in the private sector. The 52-year-old resigned after the failure of the first black-red-pink coalition negotiations, and Alexander Schallenberg, Martin Polaschek, Leonore Gewessler and Alma Zadić are also history as ministers. A new life begins for them.
Were they good leaders, or should we not expect that from politicians in the first place? And what opportunities would they have on the job market? Gundi Wentner has analyzed this for us and therefore for you.
