Drama surrounding sparks and witches

There was also trouble with the spark in the neighboring community of Lorüns, more precisely with the witch, because she - already attached to the top of the spark - was stolen on Saturday night. Just at this time, the St. Anton spark guild asked via Facebook whether anyone was missing "ah Hex"... Apparently the thieves didn't like the witch after all, because on Sunday morning she was discovered at the side of the road - unharmed. The people of Lorüns were delighted to see her again.