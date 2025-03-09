Vorteilswelt
Lorüns

Drama surrounding sparks and witches

Nachrichten
09.03.2025 13:58

The Funken weekend not only brought fire and Küachle, but also fire department operations and police investigations: In Lorüns the witch was stolen, in St. Anton unknown persons set fire to the spark in the night. 

0 Kommentare

The provincial government had already issued a warning on Friday regarding the upcoming sparking weekend. However, it was about the risk of forest fires due to the ongoing drought. Next year, it should perhaps propose a code of conduct - there seems to be a need for this at least, as dramas were already taking place around the sparks on Saturday. 

The new Funken in St. Anton was erected within a day. (Bild: Funkenzunft St.Anton)
The new Funken in St. Anton was erected within a day.
(Bild: Funkenzunft St.Anton)

The sparklers in St. Anton in Montafon were bitterly disappointed when an unknown person set fire to their sparkler on Saturday night. The spark guard only discovered the fire when it was already blazing. The alerted fire department could only watch as the huge pile of wood burned down. A witness claims to have seen a person getting into a black car with Bludenz license plates in the immediate vicinity and driving off in the direction of Schruns. 

Even in St. Anton, a witch was not left out. (Bild: Funkenzunft St.Anton)
Even in St. Anton, a witch was not left out.
(Bild: Funkenzunft St.Anton)

In any case, the sparklers were not discouraged and set about erecting a new sparkler on Sunday. This is to be lit at 7 pm on Sunday. 

There was also trouble with the spark in the neighboring community of Lorüns, more precisely with the witch, because she - already attached to the top of the spark - was stolen on Saturday night. Just at this time, the St. Anton spark guild asked via Facebook whether anyone was missing "ah Hex"... Apparently the thieves didn't like the witch after all, because on Sunday morning she was discovered at the side of the road - unharmed. The people of Lorüns were delighted to see her again.  

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf