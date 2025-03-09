World federation reacts
The Nordic World Ski Championships are over for the ski jumpers. For hosts Norway, however, the title fights will have repercussions. The world federation (FIS) will set up a commission of inquiry to reopen the suit scandal in Trondheim, as the "Krone" has learned.
Sven Hannwald describes the Trondheim suit scandal as an "absolute tragedy" and an "absolute farce". Adam Malysz sees it as a "catastrophe" and compares the Norwegians' actions to doping.
The excitement following the emergence of a video and the disqualifications of normal hill world champion Marius Lindvik, Johann Andre Forfang and Kristoffer Eriksen Sundal is huge.
Commission of inquiry to be set up
The Austrian Ski Association had already lodged a protest together with Poland and Slovenia before the large hill competition on Saturday, the German team lodged a separate protest.
At the urging of the ÖSV to thoroughly investigate the matter, the FIS World Federation is now also reacting. As the "Krone" has learned, a commission of inquiry is to be set up to get to the bottom of what happened.
How many competitions were cheated in?
Because: Although the Norskers were disqualified on Saturday, it seems unlikely that they only cheated on the suits for this competition. Experts also point to the close cooperation with the combined skiers.
The World Championships in Trondheim were an incredible festival for a long time. But now there is a stigma attached to it. Because the hosts, of all people, played a completely wrong game to the detriment of everyone else.
