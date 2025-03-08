Ronaldo to Ronaldo lookalike: “You’re ugly”

One after the other: Warming up. Ronaldo was getting ready for the match with his club Al Nassr against Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League on Friday. He spotted a sheer admirer of his skills in the stands. The young man was clearly making an effort to be as close as possible to his idol. At least visually. His hair cropped to the side, a gel quiff on top, striking eyebrows and a Portugal team kit with the Ronaldo-specific seven on it. The real Ronaldo was clearly not really impressed by the appearance. During the casual run-in, the real Ronaldo came so close to the fake Ronaldo that he was able to shout at him in a way that was easy to understand: "Bro, you don't look like me." Ran on, turned around again and grinned: "You're very ugly."