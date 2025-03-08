Vorteilswelt
Poor lookalike

Ronaldo to Ronaldo lookalike: “You’re ugly”

Nachrichten
08.03.2025 07:50

"Bro, you don't look like me." Cristiano Ronaldo whispered to his supposed doppelganger during the warm-up and then added with a grin: "You're very ugly."

One after the other: Warming up. Ronaldo was getting ready for the match with his club Al Nassr against Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League on Friday. He spotted a sheer admirer of his skills in the stands. The young man was clearly making an effort to be as close as possible to his idol. At least visually. His hair cropped to the side, a gel quiff on top, striking eyebrows and a Portugal team kit with the Ronaldo-specific seven on it. The real Ronaldo was clearly not really impressed by the appearance. During the casual run-in, the real Ronaldo came so close to the fake Ronaldo that he was able to shout at him in a way that was easy to understand: "Bro, you don't look like me." Ran on, turned around again and grinned: "You're very ugly."

"You're the best"
Interesting: even insults (albeit not meant seriously in this case) cannot dissuade true Ronaldo aficionados from their love for the superstar. The man in the stands was visibly honored that Ronaldo was speaking to him at all. And replied: "Yes, you're the best." 

(Bild: FAYEZ NURELDINE)
(Bild: FAYEZ NURELDINE)

Oh yes, soccer was also played. The result will probably not make Ronaldo any happier than the visual performance of his double did beforehand. Although CR7 shone as the scorer to give Al Nassr an interim 2:1 lead, it was not enough to secure three points. Al Shabab equalized in the second half to make it 2-2. Points shared.

Ronaldo could cheer. But only temporarily. (Bild: FAYEZ NURELDINE)
Ronaldo could cheer. But only temporarily.
(Bild: FAYEZ NURELDINE)

I wonder if the double was satisfied with the draw?

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

