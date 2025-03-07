Vatican sends a greeting to Muslims for Ramadan

The Temple Mount is an important holy site for Jews, Muslims and Christians. Until its destruction by the Romans in the year 70, this was the site of the Jewish Temple, the central sanctuary of Israel and the focal point of its religious life. In Islam, the Temple Mount (Al-Haram al-Sharif) with the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site. In the past, visits to the Temple Mount by nationalist Israelis and Jewish demands for prayer rights on the Temple Mount have repeatedly sparked protests by Palestinians, some of them violent.