Chance of revenge for Bregenz Handball

And there is another little thing that should spur Bregenz on today. After all, the Ländle club suffered a heavy 28:35 defeat away from home in their first encounter in October, so the chance for revenge comes at just the right time. "Schwaz is a very unpleasant opponent. They play fast, modern handball and games against them are never easy for us," says coach Tanaskovic, "we promise to fight to the end. A full arena is very important to us and we can achieve much more with our loyal fans. They will carry us to victory."