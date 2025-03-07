"Act of solidarity"
Ukrainian refugees remain covered by health insurance
The National Council decided on Friday that displaced Ukrainians in Austria will continue to receive social security cover. Displaced persons remain covered by health insurance. All parties - with the exception of the FPÖ - have approved the regulation.
"The people did not leave their country voluntarily. They are victims of a war of aggression. Accordingly, it is an act of Austrian solidarity and for me it goes without saying that these people will continue to receive medical support if they need it," explained Social Affairs Minister Korinna Schumann (SPÖ) in a press release.
The legal regulation provides legal certainty with regard to medical care for all those who have sought protection here due to the war in Ukraine.
"I would like to thank all members of parliament from the SPÖ, ÖVP, NEOS and the Greens who gave their consent to the regulation - the health protection of people displaced from Ukraine is also of great concern to them," said the Minister of Social Affairs.
Ordinance expired
Since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, Ukrainians who had fled to Austria had been protected by a federal government ordinance. As reported, this had now expired. This would have affected people who do not receive basic income support. The ÖGK referred to the possibility of self-insurance on its website.
The ÖGK rejected the claim that the measure had expired because those affected had enough money to insure themselves. "The Austrian Health Insurance Fund is obliged to implement the statutory provisions on health insurance and has merely pointed out the possibility of self-insurance," it said in a statement, which also welcomed the extension of the measure.
