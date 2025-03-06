Swift inauguration: “It’s a great honor for me”

Willibald Ehrenhöfer is a real career changer. The forestry and timber economics graduate was introduced to the provincial party executive on Wednesday morning, and the 52-year-old East Styrian was sworn in just 24 hours later.

At the special state parliament session on Thursday morning, Ehrenhöfer was presented with roses by the governing parties. Styrian ÖVP parliamentary group chairman Lukas Schnitzer kicked things off: "We have succeeded in putting forward a competent, strong personality in a short space of time. Willibald Ehrenhöfer is the right person in the right position!" FPÖ Club Chairman Marco Triller also praised the appointment: "The challenges are great. We are pleased that we have been able to find a well-founded expert."