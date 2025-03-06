New ÖVP provincial councillor
Swift inauguration: “It’s a great honor for me”
Under great pressure, the Styrian ÖVP leader Manuela Khom has appointed a
Styrian ÖVP leader Manuela Khom was under intense pressure to find a successor to former State Councillor for Economic Affairs and Finance Barbara Eibinger-Miedl - and found one in Willibald Ehrenhöfer. At his inauguration, there was much praise, but also dissent.
Willibald Ehrenhöfer is a real career changer. The forestry and timber economics graduate was introduced to the provincial party executive on Wednesday morning, and the 52-year-old East Styrian was sworn in just 24 hours later.
At the special state parliament session on Thursday morning, Ehrenhöfer was presented with roses by the governing parties. Styrian ÖVP parliamentary group chairman Lukas Schnitzer kicked things off: "We have succeeded in putting forward a competent, strong personality in a short space of time. Willibald Ehrenhöfer is the right person in the right position!" FPÖ Club Chairman Marco Triller also praised the appointment: "The challenges are great. We are pleased that we have been able to find a well-founded expert."
This is the new provincial councillor
- Born: June 13, 1972 in Feldbach
- Marital status: married, three sons
- After finishing secondary school for sports in Feldbach, he graduated from HTL Weiz.
- Studied forestry and timber management at the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, university course in eco-design at Vienna University of Technology
- Professional career: Ehrenhöfer was a forestry consultant at the Chamber of Agriculture from 2002 to 2004, and has managed Franz Mayr-Melnhof's forestry business since 2012.
The opposition remained true to its line. After not voting for the provincial government sworn in in December, there was no endorsement for the new ÖVP man either.
Call to order for the Greens
Green Party leader Sandra Krautwaschl used the stage to draw attention to the current problems in the Styrian cultural scene: "The blue and black clear-cutting is brutal. Everything that doesn't fit into the world view is being killed. This is completely unacceptable, culture needs help immediately." There was an immediate call to order: "Nobody is being killed here. Choose your words carefully," said Parliament President Gerald Deutschmann.
The election then went quickly and smoothly: 52 valid votes were cast, 35 confirmed the new provincial councillor, 17 voters voted against.
"Sustainable solutions"
In his inaugural speech, Willibald Ehrenhöfer expressed his thanks for the trust placed in him: "It is a great task, a great challenge and a great honor for me." And he promised: "Styria is a good location. I will endeavor to find viable solutions in the interests of the province."
