Mixed team takes a deep breath
“This bronze medal took some nerves”
Austria's mixed quartet took bronze at the World Championships in Trondheim. "This medal took some nerves," beams Jacqueline Seifriedsberger.
The "Krone" reports from Trondheim
Austria's ski jumpers stood in the outrun of the ski jump in Trondheim like poodles. Fortunately, this had nothing to do with their performance, but with the almost traditional heavy rain, which would not stop even during the mixed team competition at Granasen Skisenter.
Eva Pinkelnig, Stefan Kraft, Jacqueline Seifriedsberger and Jan Hörl brought the red-white-red team its fifth medal. The fourth of which was bronze. The home quartet was clearly beaten by the outstanding Norwegians and Slovenia. They were able to fend off the German team's attack. "It's sensational that we have a medal again," said final jumper Hörl with relief. "Andi (Wellinger) attacked, so I was already nervous. Now I'm proud that I got it down."
Veteran Kraft, who celebrated his 14th medal at a World Championships and is now the all-time record holder, breathed a sigh of relief: "Every medal is special, this one was hard fought for."
Kraft gave tips to the ladies
For Pinkelnig, winning the bronze medal was "amazing! My first jump was a bit tense." The Vorarlberg native revealed that she sought advice before the final: "Stefan gave me tips during the break on how to do it here."
It helped - Pinkelnig was already a lot happier with her second jump. "Thanks to the other three, now I've won another medal." This also applied to Seifriedsberger, who had already won silver in the women's team competition. "It was once again very tough and a super exciting competition," explained the Upper Austrian. She was overjoyed with her precious metal, but also admitted: "It took a few nerves."
A burnt child
The 33-year-old commented on Kraft's tips: "He said, 'Get your ass down and stay seated'. I tried it and the second jump was a bit better." Women's head coach Bernhard Metzler was very relieved. "We can't complain, because you can see it with the Germans. You can quickly find yourself next to the podium." Men's counterpart Andreas Widhölzl can tell you a thing or two about that. He's a burnt child, as he was at the helm of "Blech" two years ago in Planica: "We weren't supposed to win a medal. It's much more positive now than it was two years ago."
His men will be aiming for precious metal again in today's men's team competition. Kraft has already issued the motto: "I wasn't brave enough, I've learned from that. I have to do better!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
