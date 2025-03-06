“This bronze medal took some nerves”

A burnt child

The 33-year-old commented on Kraft's tips: "He said, 'Get your ass down and stay seated'. I tried it and the second jump was a bit better." Women's head coach Bernhard Metzler was very relieved. "We can't complain, because you can see it with the Germans. You can quickly find yourself next to the podium." Men's counterpart Andreas Widhölzl can tell you a thing or two about that. He's a burnt child, as he was at the helm of "Blech" two years ago in Planica: "We weren't supposed to win a medal. It's much more positive now than it was two years ago."