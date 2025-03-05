Not out of danger
Pope rests and works alternately
Since the respiratory crisis on Monday, the Pope's state of health has been "stable" again. Non-invasive mechanical ventilation will be resumed on Thursday night, the Vatican announced. Francis spent Wednesday in an armchair.
In the morning, he spoke on the phone with the parish priest of Gaza, Gabriel Romanelli. In the afternoon, the pontiff alternated between resting and working, it was reported. Francis underwent oxygen therapy again, and non-invasive mechanical ventilation was also resumed on Thursday night.
According to the Vatican, the prognosis remains cautious. The head of the Roman Catholic Church is still not out of danger. On Monday, 88-year-old Francis had suffered two cases of acute respiratory failure caused by considerable mucus accumulation in the lungs and muscle spasms in the bronchial area. Secretions were then aspirated.
Cardinal stood in for Francis on Ash Wednesday
The Pope has now been in the Gemelli Clinic in Rome for almost three weeks. He is being treated for bilateral pneumonia.
Today, on Ash Wednesday, Cardinal Angelo De Donatis stood in for him at the opening Mass of Lent on the Aventine Hill in Rome. The faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square on Wednesday evening for the tenth time in a row to pray the rosary for Francis.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
