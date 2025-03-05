St. Veit im Pongau
Ground-breaking ceremony for the extension to the Sonnberg Rehabilitation Clinic
18 years after the opening of the Sonnberg Rehabilitation Clinic in St. Veit, the ground-breaking ceremony for the extension took place on Wednesday, marking an expansion of 1,700 square meters. After completion in 2026, 49 beds in modern rooms and additional therapy areas will be available for patients.
The Sonnberg Psychiatric Rehabilitation Clinic began operating in 2007 with just 15 patients in a rented department of the St. Veit Regional Hospital. In 2012, operations finally began in a newly constructed building, which is now being extended. The total number of beds of 49 will not change with the extension, as these beds already exist but are currently located at the St. Veit Regional Hospital. Bringing together all available beds and therapy rooms will result in considerable benefits for patients and staff.
Number of mental illnesses on the rise
According to a social insurance study, around 900,000 Austrians have made use of the healthcare system in recent years due to mental illness. This represents an increase of around twelve percent, and the trend is rising. "The Sonnberg Rehabilitation Clinic's services are aimed at women and men from all over Austria who are affected by a mental illness in their work or participation in social life," explains Daniela Gutschi, Member of the Provincial Council for Health.
The target group of the rehabilitation clinic are patients with fatigue depression, bipolar disorders, anxiety disorders in the context of psychosocial stress situations and chronic pain patients. "The average length of stay is six weeks. During this time, psychosocial health is intensively promoted in order to improve the quality of work and life again," continues Gutschi.
Supra-regional and regional cooperation
The Sonnberg rehabilitation clinic is operated by Psychiatrische Reha St. Veit GmbH, which is 50 percent owned by SALK and 50 percent by pro mente Reha GmbH. "The rehabilitation sector is becoming increasingly important in healthcare. For this reason, the Salzburg provincial clinics developed offers years ago to continue to care for patients after an acute stay," says the Managing Director of the Sonnberg Rehabilitation Clinic, Burkhard van der Vorst (SALK).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.