Ground-breaking ceremony for the extension to the Sonnberg Rehabilitation Clinic

The Sonnberg Psychiatric Rehabilitation Clinic began operating in 2007 with just 15 patients in a rented department of the St. Veit Regional Hospital. In 2012, operations finally began in a newly constructed building, which is now being extended. The total number of beds of 49 will not change with the extension, as these beds already exist but are currently located at the St. Veit Regional Hospital. Bringing together all available beds and therapy rooms will result in considerable benefits for patients and staff.



Number of mental illnesses on the rise

According to a social insurance study, around 900,000 Austrians have made use of the healthcare system in recent years due to mental illness. This represents an increase of around twelve percent, and the trend is rising. "The Sonnberg Rehabilitation Clinic's services are aimed at women and men from all over Austria who are affected by a mental illness in their work or participation in social life," explains Daniela Gutschi, Member of the Provincial Council for Health.