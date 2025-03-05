“He said: all unbelievers must die”

How many unrecognized threats are there in the classes?

Teachers' unionist Thomas Krebs warns against ignoring warning signs. "Teachers must be taken seriously when they notice radicalization among pupils. There is nothing to play down here." Principal Christian Klar demands that pupils with extremist behavior should not be allowed to return to their classes without consequences. "It is unacceptable for someone to simply return to the same environment after serious incidents."

Parents and teachers are now calling for a clear strategy for dealing with radicalized young people. This has reignited the debate about protecting pupils and the authorities' duty to provide information. Many are now asking themselves: how many unrecognized threats are still in Austrian classrooms?