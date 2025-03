How the state is cutting the Styrian cultural scene

Times are getting tougher for creative artists in Styria: the province of Styria has already put together its first austerity package, the city of Graz recently had to cut funding by 25 percent and the new federal government does not have an abundance of money either. Even if only the small institutions are under existential threat for the time being, from next year even those with multi-year funding contracts will have to reckon with massive cuts in some cases.